Entrepreneurs Union Head: Russian Business Expects Thaw in Ties With US

"Change in relation of the White House toward Russia puts Russian companies on an equal footing, and it is good, there will not be a biased attitude. We definitely count on it… Balanced, coequal approach to business is already a step forward. I think it will be made," Shokhin said.
US-Russian ties soured under Barack Obama after Washington introduced economic sanctions against Russia in 2014 over its alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict. US President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly called for better ties with Moscow in his campaign speeches.
