16:07 GMT +322 January 2017
    Oil pumps in Venezuela, March 20, 2015

    Implementation of Oil Output Deal 'Exceeds All Expectations' - Russian Minister

    © REUTERS/ Isaac Urrutia/File Photo
    110912

    The ministerial committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries note success in joint actions aimed at stabilizing oil markets, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Many participating countries are reducing oil production faster and in a higher volumes than the OPEC agreement stipulates, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday.

    "The results of the work have exceeded, in our opinion, all the expectations, and many countries fulfill their obligations faster and in a higher volumes [than it is stipulated in the agreement ]," Novak said.

    He also thanked all the participants of the agreement.

    “I can say that we are pleased to note success in implementation of the [oil cut] agreement and joint actions of OPEC and non-OPEC countries aimed at stabilization of oil market… According to our assessment, the joint deal is respected by all countries and there is no doubt that the agreements reached on December 10, 2016 are being implemented," Novak said.

    The committee for monitoring the reduction of oil production volumes under the OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers' deal will gather once in two months, Novak said.

    “The ministerial committee will gather once in two months and before the next OPEC summit [on May 25 in Vienna] two such meeting will be held,” the minister said.

    He added that during monitoring open data provided by various agencies would be used.

    An Iranian oil worker walks in Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Russian Companies Set to Get a Slice of Iranian Oil Pie
    Along with Russia, Oman, Venezuela, Kuwait and Algeria are members of the monitoring committee.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed in November 2016 to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day to 32.5 million barrels per day starting 2017.

    Non-OPEC countries agreed on production cuts of 558,000 barrels per day, with Russia's share totaling 300,000 barrels per day.

    Tags:
    oil, OPEC, Alexander Novak, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      GOOD. MANY people and countries , got hurt. Shale oil also create a BIG problem that they did NOT foresaw. Must went bankrupt.They TOOK OBAMA and IDIOT,. that listen to them. OH you arrived at the right moment when there be oil for the next 100 years.
      The STOOGES didn't knew they were signing their own demise.
    Show new comments (0)

