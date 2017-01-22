VIENNA (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the monitoring committee on the implementation of the OPEC deal is taking place in Vienna.

“Yesterday we discussed this process in detail, prepared the draft of the document that would regulate the work of the [monitoring] committee. Today we will discuss the implementation of the agreement, but in general, on the basis of what we discussed yesterday, most countries are implementing their responsibilities,” Novak told journalists.

On Saturday, Novak said that Russia had reduced oil production by 100,000 barrels per day (BPD) in accordance with the OPEC deal, and was ready to do everything possible to maximize its participation in the implementation of the agreement.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!