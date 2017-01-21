Register
20:24 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, October 28, 2016.

    Perestroika is Back: US Economy Falters as Trump Prepares to Rebuild America

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    During his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump vowed to ‘rebuild’ America, invoking immediate parallels with Gorbachev's Perestroika, which might provide clues to the course of economic reform in the US and the future of international relations.

    Kristian Rouz – Shortly after having been sworn in as US President, Donald Trump has taken several measures aimed at ensuring a quicker expansion of the US GDP within the first quarter of 2017, as the past year was largely a stagnant disappointment for many US industries.

    President-elect Donald Trump walks to his swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
    Pro-Trump Supporters Believe Trump 'Honest' Man Who Can Boost US Economy
    President Trump’s pledge to ‘rebuild’ America through economic acceleration echoes the Soviet Perestroika agenda of roughly three decades ago. However, unlike the recent outburst of mistrust and suspicion, this time around the Russian associations might turn out to be quite constructive ones.

    As the new president receives the first signs of the health of the American economy, his proposed reform measures promise to be as drastic, momentous, and prominent on the global scale as the late Soviet restructuring experience.

    Trump announced of his administration's plans for a new economic policy on Friday. One of his first steps will be to withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade project in an effort to protect American labor. Given the threat of competition from Australian and Kiwi agriculture and  Japanese and Korean manufacturing, the TPP’s potential effects hardly correspond to the aspirations of ‘middle America’ that got Trump elected.

    "For too long, Americans have been forced to accept trade deals that put the interests of insiders and the Washington elite over the hard-working men and women of this country," the White House statement read. "As a result, blue-collar towns and cities have watched their factories close and good-paying jobs move overseas, while Americans face a mounting trade deficit and a devastated manufacturing base."

    The Trump administration also said they are intending to renegotiate the NAFTA pact the US concluded with Mexico and Canada in 1994, which has been branded harmful to US manufacturing.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York
    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Trump's Economic Plans Could Lead to 'Outbreak of Customs Wars' in Future
    These measures are an indication that the new administration is intending to put economics before politics, as both the TPP and NAFTA were seen as an effort to achieve US foreign policy objectives at the expense of the economy of the American heartland.

    Indeed, after at least two decades of America’s globalist project, the US economy finds itself experiencing weak economic growth, which is particularly alarming as the current 10-year economic cycle is drawing to its close.

    Having staggered at around 1 percent year-on-year annual growth throughout the first half of the past year, the GDP expansion is likely to have slowed to 2.2 percent for the entire year of 2016 compared to earlier anticipations of over 3 percent. US international trade is in negative territory, while business investment is dismal, corporate profits have declined for six consecutive quarters, and fears of across-the-board disinvestment still linger.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles during a town hall, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Virginia Beach, Va.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Poll: Trump Election Pushes Confidence in US Economy to Post-Recession High
    While the 1980s Russian experience of across-the-board reform, dubbed Perestroika – which sounds astonishingly similar to Trump’s rhetoric of ‘rebuilding’ America – has attracted both praise and criticism over the years, its main long-term result, through all the swings and roundabouts of painful readjustment, is the solid and sustainable market economy which Russia is today.

    Trump plans to go about ‘Rebuilding’ America, which is mired in public mismanagement and excessive government intervention in the economy; politics are put before the interest of the nation’s productive forces. This presents a set of challenges very similar to those that Mikhail Gorbachev was facing over 30 years ago.

    Trump's administration is set to deliver its next policy steps shortly. These include the promised tax cuts and increased infrastructure investment, the two parts of the fiscal stimulus package which is stirring hopes that the US economy will gain momentum this year.

    "(The US economy is) a bit of a step down, but is still very healthy and really should support expectations for further growth and expansion," Laura Rosner of BNP Paribas said.

    Trade protectionism, advocated by Trump, is likely to entail increases in import prices, pushing US inflation beyond the Federal Reserve’s targeted 2 percent, in a scenario resembling the post-Brexit UK. This might result in a drag on domestic consumption, which would be the main challenge for the Trump administration to deal with. That means that the proposed fiscal stimulus must be designed to support the gains in the real disposable incomes of American workers.

    Even though the US economy is still expanding, albeit at a slower pace, the structural inefficiency and the lack of flexibility in the nation’s labor market have resulted in an actual contraction in many sectors, particularly those deprived of federal subsidies. The US private sector and Main Street economy have barely felt any improvement since the Great Recession of 2008-2009, with many commercial properties idling, and manufacturing facilities closing or balancing on the brink of survival – all despite ultra-affordable credit conditions and generally optimistic consumers.

    "The challenges that remain are the ones that are harder to fix," Jed Kolko of Indeed-com said.

    The excessive regulation and prohibitively high tax rates are just part of the problem. While the current US macroeconomic model champions redistribution over the generation of wealth, there is less and less that's left to redistribute. Therefore, the main focus of the Trump administration is to make the US economy productive again.

    With Perestroika having made its unlikely comeback on the other side of the Atlantic (or Pacific?), the urgent necessity for an economic readjustment and the move to put the nation’s productive capacity before political or ideological considerations seem to be the only real link connecting Trump to Russia after all.

    Related:

    'Trumponomics' Unable to Deal With Core Problem of US Economy
    Trump's Stance on NAFTA Could Damage Canada's Economy
    Trumponomics: ‘Shock Therapy’ for US Economy?
    Tags:
    economic policy, dollar, US economy, Perestroika, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok