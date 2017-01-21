Register
20:23 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.

    IMF Warns of Possible Disruptions in Global Economy in 2017

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Business
    Get short URL
    5224153

    The still-strong dollar, American and British protectionism, currency wars, and fiscal stimuli in various economies will all contribute to increased volatility in international trade and the world economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned.

    Kristian Rouz – An increased fragmentation in international trade, the rise of economic protectionism in key world economies, accommodative tax policies, and deregulation might pose significant challenges to the global economy this year, International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Christine Lagarde said in a speech to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

    IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the IMFC Plenary Session during the IMF and World Bank Group 2016 Spring Meetings on April 16, 2016 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ MOLLY RILEY
    IMF Head Calls for Reforms to Reduce Inequalities Amid Popular Discontent Rise
    Some of the concerns of spillovers produced by the policies of the Donald Trump administration in the US and the post-Brexit UK might eventually come true, producing a net negative outcome for the world economy overall, and the reshaping of the global economic landscape might turn out to be painful.

    The ongoing revaluation of the dollar poses a disruptive risk to international trade, rendering commodities and primary-processing manufactured goods cheaper, and technology and sophisticated machinery dearer. This is putting many emerging markets in an increasingly disadvantageous position throughout the world.

    This situation might entail a “race to the bottom” in the world economy, which might also include the competition in fiscal stimuli across the most prominent nations, and the already-wearing-down “war” of currency devaluations, fuelled by accommodative monetary policies in the Eurozone, Japan, and mainland China.

    "If the disruptions we are expecting for 2017 as a result of what happened in 2016 prove to be all negative and we are to end up in a race to the bottom on the tax front, on the trade front, on the financial regulation front, then that for me would be a really big 'black swan', that would have devastating effects," the IMF’s Lagarde said.

    The global economy, however, looks solid, and the overall situation is gradually improving as the consequences of the disastrous global financial meltdown of 2008 gradually fade, the IMF observed. Still, the economic policies of the Trump administration, which are seen as rather benefitting the US economy and labour market, might cause harm to some of the export-dependent emerging markets.

    "The US economy is likely to accelerate growth this year and next year, and price inflation may ris some. All of (these) may make interest rates rise and the dollar might also appreciate," Haruhiko Kuroda, chair of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) said.

    A trader makes a telephone call at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Recent Political Developments May Threaten Global Economic Growth - IMF
    According to Lagarde’s assessments, trade protectionism, the focal point of president Trump’s economic agenda, might, in fact, harm US economic growth, possibly outweighing the positive effects of tax cuts and infrastructure investment. Should US inflation unwind far beyond the Federal Reserve’s targets, the regulator will have to increase interest rates at a quicker pace, and the continued revaluation of the dollar will also hit most economies across the globe.

    Meanwhile, the IMF still revised its outlook for the US economic expansion up to 2.3 percent for this year compared to earlier projections of 2.2 percent made in October 2016. In 2018, the US economy will expand by 2.5 percent compared to the previously expected 2.1 percent, the IMF said.

    That means US GDP will mildly accelerate under the Trump administration, while, otherwise, the current slowdown would continue in the medium-term.

    Trump is adamant about allocating massive amounts of federal money to build or renovate US roads, bridges, airports, pipelines, and other infrastructure, such as, for example, the water system in Flint, Michigan, where local residents have no access to drinking water. This spending spree is poised to boost US employment, greatly benefit the US construction and manufacturing sectors, as well as reflect positively on overall growth.

    As for the rest of the world, the strong dollar era will continue weighing on emerging markets, even though the Trump administration will likely be more interested in devaluating the national currency in order to support  domestic industries. This might result in a clash of interest between the White House and the Federal Reserve, with unknown consequences.

    The IMF reported that global economic growth will accelerate to 3.4 percent in 2017, and to 3.6 in 2018 compared to 3.1 percent last year, led by the robust expansion in select emerging markets and the US.

    Related:

    IMF Head Doubts Trump Has Clear Economic Policies Plan
    IMF Rows Back on UK Growth, But Global Picture Still Uncertain
    IMF Chief Hopes to Agree on Details of Kiev Aid Tranche Allocation Within Days
    Tags:
    global economy, finance, money, International Monetary Fund, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      You don't think this is a communist front, do you? Hmm, let me take that under advisement beginning with take from the "rich" and give to the "poor", many of whom THEIR front organizations have made poor in the first place. Hmm, lesson number two...and three...and four...and...etc., etc.
    • Reply
      jas
      I don't see how announcements of disruption do much to maintain calm.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      She gets it wrong most of the time, an EU sympathiser.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok