Register
02:13 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Taxis with signs against the Uber ride-hailing service clog a street in Lisbon while moving at a slow pace in protest, Tuesday, Sept. 8 2015

    Uber Pays Federal Trade Commission $20 Million for Overstating Drivers’ Income

    © AP Photo/ Armando Franca
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 28 0 0

    Uber, the tech-based taxi company, has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission, who accused the company of greatly overstating driver income.

    Smartphone
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UMER, a Russian 'Uber' for the Deceased: New App Helps Organize Funerals
    Uber lured potential drivers with fake promises, saying a ‘median driver' would make $90,000 annually, driving their own car. The US Federal Trade Commission, however, discovered that the company's projections were wildly optimistic, to the point of being fraudulent.

    In fact, a median Uber driver grosses about $62,000 per year in New York City, and about $53,000 in San Francisco, according to the FTC website. While this sum would not leave you starving, it is a far cry from what is advertised, and the FTC has held Uber responsible for willful misinformation.

    According to the consumer protection agency, drivers in 18 American major cities earned far less than the company promised. Drivers also reportedly pay a lot more to lease cars than the company claims, despite that the company promised to "provide the best financial options."

    "Many consumers sign up to drive for Uber, but they shouldn't be taken for a ride about their earnings potential or the cost of financing a car through Uber," said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

    A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain August 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Uber Makes Trip Data Public For the First Time Ever
    In order to make its network as large as possible, Uber offered drivers flexible hours, instead of full-time jobs, but leaves all the expenses, such as fuel, car insurance and maintenance, to the drivers themselves. The company also set up a car-leasing program, promising future drivers options that will let them "own a car for as little as $20/day or lease a car with payments as low as $17 per day," regardless of a driver's credit history, according to FTC.

    While the company agreed to pay the $20 million settlement fine, it neither denied nor acknowledged any wrongdoing.

    "We're pleased to have reached an agreement with the FTC," an Uber spokesman said. "We've made many improvements to the driver experience over the last year and will continue to focus on ensuring that Uber is the best option for anyone looking to earn money on their own schedule."

    Most of the settlement payment will go to the drivers as a form of compensation, according to FTC. The total number of drivers who will receive compensation, as well as the amount, remains undisclosed.

    Interestingly, in addition to a settlement fine, Uber is now legally obliged to provide drivers and customers with factual information.

    "In addition to imposing a $20 million judgment against Uber, the stipulated order prohibits the company from misrepresenting drivers' earnings and auto finance and lease terms," announced the FTC website.

    "The order also bars Uber from making false, misleading, or unsubstantiated representations about drivers' income; programs offering or advertising vehicles or vehicle financing or leasing; and the terms and conditions of any vehicle financing or leasing."

    Related:

    Uber’s Self-Driving Car Program Flees from California to Arizona
    San Francisco Mulls Lawsuit to Halt Uber Deployment of 'Self-Driving' Cars
    Uber Brings Self-Driving Cars to San Francisco
    Tags:
    payment, Fraud, Lawsuit, Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Uber, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok