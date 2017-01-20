Register
20:09 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    China's GDP Beats Predictions for First Time in 2 Years on Lower Capital Outflow

    © AFP 2016/ FRED DUFOUR
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 158920

    Mainland China's GDP posted an uptick in Q4 2016, suggesting a greater degree of economic stability. However, long-term risks still linger, demanding more decisive action on the part of Beijing and PBOC policymakers.

    An office worker leaves the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
    © AFP 2016/ LAURENT FIEVET
    Chinese Economy to Grow by 32% in Next Five Years
    Kristian Rouz – Mainland China's economy accelerated slightly in Q4 2016, surpassing earlier estimates of its annualized expansion as capital outflows substantially declined. Chinese industrial production, however, posted rather frustrating figures for the year as global demand for manufactured goods continued its contraction. International trading in goods and currencies has been increasingly disruptive due to the effect of policy shifts on China’s primary trading partners.

    China's GDP expansion is still below the 7 percent threshold, which had been seen by the Chinese officials as necessary pace of growth as late as of 2015. Domestic demand for goods and services advanced slightly, making up for China's declining international trading power.

    China's economy grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in 4Q16, up from the previously estimated pace of growth of 6.7 percent. GDP growth for the year stood at 6.7 percent, its slowest since 1990. Signs of a rebound in the Chinese economy remain bleak, as international headwinds are weighing on the export-reliant Chinese manufacturing sector.

    The main reason behind the slightly upbeat figures is the decline in capital outflows from China after the Chinese government made an effort to curb trans-border money loss. In December, the renminbi equivalent of $900 mln left China, according to data by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. This is roughly 2 percent of the record-setting volume of funds showcased in September. Average annual capital outflows from China were $25.8 bln in 2016.

    "We expect policy makers to further tighten capital controls should the pace of capital outflows accelerate again," Jenny Zheng and Robin Xing of the Hong Kong branch of Morgan Stanley wrote. "The measures implemented so far can help mitigate the pace of capital outflows in the short term."

    Long-term risks to Chinese capital flows remain in place, however, and the hazards of lingering disinvestment stir little optimism regarding the future of Chinese economic expansion.

    "We do not expect this (GDP growth) rebound to extend far into 2017, when a slowdown in the property market and steps to address supply shortages in the commodity sector ought to drag again on demand and output," Tom Rafferty of the Economist Intelligence Unit said.

    Domestic demand is key to the long-term stability of the Chinese economy. The recent dynamics in capital flows and foreign trade have demonstrated that Beijing should step up its effort, decreasing its reliance and exposure to foreign markets in order to ensure proper GDP growth.

    Retail sallies in China rose a staggering 10.9 percent year-on-year in December compared to earlier predictions of 10.7 percent, while manufacturing gained 6 percent, undershooting the previous estimate of 6.1 percent. Non-agricultural fixed-asset investment added 8.1 percent for 2016, the direct outcome of declining capital outflows.

    "As China's traditional growth drivers, investment and exports, have weakened, Chinese private consumption has become the key engine for economic growth," Rajiv Biswas of Singapore-based IHS Global Insight said. "This trend is expected to continue over the medium term."

    China's economy is now structurally closed to the advanced economies, with domestic consumption having increased its share in GDP. In 2016, domestic purchases drove some 64.6 percent of GDP, and services alone comprised more than half of the economy.

    In this photograph taken on November 13, 2016, Pakistani personnel stand on a ship carrying containers at the Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of Karachi, during the opening ceremony of a pilot trade programme between Pakistan and China
    © AFP 2016/ AMIR QURESHI
    China 'Taking Control' Over Infrastructure Centers of Asian Economy
    This year, the Chinese GDP is expected to slow down to 6.4 percent as debt pressures mount, unless the structural reform of the economy gains momentum. With debt nearing some 277 percent of its GDP compared to some 254pc in late 2015, China is exposed to the risks of capital shortage.

    "The key risk to the Chinese economy in 2017 and 2018 is the possibility that faster than expected U.S. interest rate increases could intensify Chinese capital outflows and increase stresses on China's financial system," Bill Adams of PNC Financial Services Group said. In order to avoid these risks, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) might tighten its policies as well, but this might entail a revaluation of the renminbi, something that would further impair the mainland’s position in international trade. Subsequently, a massive readjustment toward growth driven by domestic consumption is the ultimate solution for China as it will allow the country to put an end to capital outflows in the medium-to-long-term, spur growth, and ease the concerns of international trade.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China Launches Case Against US & EU With WTO Tribunal Over 'Market Economy' Row
    Beijing to Take Action if WTO Members Fail to Treat China as Market Economy
    Tags:
    economy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok