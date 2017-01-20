Bye-Bye, Sweetie! Poroshenko Shuts Down His Candy Factory in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Roshen said that it had decided to shut down the Russian factory due to "political and economic reasons."

"This is the decision of the shareholders [of Roshen], you know that the work was carried out there [as a part of criminal investigation], and that the president has made statements about this, in fact, the company was able to continue work, but if the shareholders decided so then it's their sovereign decision," Peskov told reporters.

Roshen produces 450,000 metric tons of sweets annually. The corporation has factories in Ukraine, Lithuania, Hungary and Russia.

