20 January 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow

    Bye-Bye, Sweetie! Poroshenko Shuts Down His Candy Factory in Russia

    440960

    The decision to close the Russian factory of the Roshen candy manufacturer, which belongs to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, was made independently by the company's shareholders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    The Roshen Confectionary Corporation is the biggest candy manufacturer in Ukraine, with a total annual production volume of about 450,000 tons.
    While Ukraine's Economy Crashes, It's Sweet Business for Poroshenko
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Roshen said that it had decided to shut down the Russian factory due to "political and economic reasons."

    "This is the decision of the shareholders [of Roshen], you know that the work was carried out there [as a part of criminal investigation], and that the president has made statements about this, in fact, the company was able to continue work, but if the shareholders decided so then it's their sovereign decision," Peskov told reporters.

    Roshen produces 450,000 metric tons of sweets annually. The corporation has factories in Ukraine, Lithuania, Hungary and Russia.

      ViTran
      Absolutely rotten chocolates ...
      questfortruth
      Ah, so Poroshenko hates EVERYTHING Russian, but has continued to enrich himself by keeping his own interests in Russia going! What a guy!
      mounir.assi
      Let him go to America this puppet, nobody needs a dog in Russia, we need men's no puppets in Russia.
