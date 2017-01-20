Bye-Bye, Sweetie! Poroshenko Shuts Down His Candy Factory in Russia

"This is the decision of the shareholders [of Roshen], you know that the work was carried out there [as a part of criminal investigation], and that the president has made statements about this, in fact, the company was able to continue work, but if the shareholders decided so then it's their sovereign decision," Peskov told reporters.
Roshen produces 450,000 metric tons of sweets annually. The corporation has factories in Ukraine, Lithuania, Hungary and Russia.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Absolutely rotten chocolates ... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ah, so Poroshenko hates EVERYTHING Russian, but has continued to enrich himself by keeping his own interests in Russia going! What a guy! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Let him go to America this puppet, nobody needs a dog in Russia, we need men's no puppets in Russia.
ViTran
questfortruth
mounir.assi