Foreign Investors Believe Russian Economy to Burgeon in 2017 - Deputy PM

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Shuvalov told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that foreign investors share the optimism of Russian entrepreneurs and see great potential in the development of the Russian economy.

"We talked about the difficulties of the Russian economy.. We presented to them a plan of action for the current year. They think that the year 2017 for Russia will be very successful," he said, adding that foreign businesses expected from Russia a predictable ruble exchange rate.

