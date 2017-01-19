Register
22:55 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35 Lightning II

    Did Trump Really Bring Down Price of F-35?

    © Flickr/ National Museum of the US Navy
    Business
    Get short URL
    135801

    US President-elect Donald Trump’s wrath against “out of control” F-35 expenditures may be misguided given that the price of F-35s was already scheduled to drop in 2017.

    People with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations between the US Department of Defense and weapons-manufacturer Lockheed Martin indicated Wednesday that the average unit cost will fall below $100 million for the first time, two days before Trump takes office. The tenth order of F-35s delivered by Lockheed Martin will be the largest shipment, at 90 fighter jets, in the Joint Strike Fighter’s history. 

    F-35 Cost Reductions: Trump Effect or Preordained?

    Air Force One, with President Barack Obama aboard, lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Paul Beaty
    Boeing CEO Promises Trump Air Force One Will Be Less Than $4B

    Previous cost estimates of the jets on a per-unit basis have ranged from $102 million, per DoD estimates, to $160 million, according to a 2016 Government Accountability Office report. Sputnik previously reported Pentagon plans to buy a whopping 2,158 F-35s, in addition to the existing fleet. The three models, A, B, and C, are designed for the US Air Force and allies, the US Marine Corps and British Royal Navy, and the US Navy, respectively.

    One idea is that ramping up production of the F-35s can help achieve what economists refer to as ‘economies of scale.’ The basic notion is that when workers focus specifically on building F-35s, over time they improve their skills, become more productive, and perform better and faster, ultimately, if the projections can be believed, lowering the cost per unit.

    This notion is corroborated by Chemring Group Plc, a private UK firm that designs anti-missile systems for Lockheed Martin. "Counter-measures, as they sit, are expensive because they are new and are being produced in small quantities," Michael Flowers, CEO at Chemring, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday.

    "From my perspective it is a given, regardless of Trump," Flowers said, referring to lowered costs.

    For The Most Expensive Weapons Program in History, The Devil Is In The Details

    Last Thursday, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson emerged from a meeting with Trump suggesting that the upcoming Pentagon contract would "significantly" slash F-35 costs.

    In December 2016, Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan stated an aim for F-35 costs to drop between six and seven percent. Trump’s goal is a reduction of at least 10 percent, according to David Carr, chairman at BAE Systems speaking Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.  

    F-35
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Trump Effect? Lockheed CEO Vows Lower F-35 Costs After President-Elect Meeting

    Sputnik reported on January 13 an estimate of $7.19 billion for the tenth F-35 delivery bloc, but new reports suggest the bill may be closer to $9 billion. This estimate must be qualified, as negotiations have yet to commence. Three officials told Reuters the deal would be completed by the end of January, perhaps to avoid continued delays that have plagued the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. 

    Related:

    Trump: We Will Cut US F-35 Fighter Jet Program Costs, Make Plane 'Even Better'
    CEO Tells Trump Lockheed Martin Committed to Cut Cost of F-35 Program
    F-35 Program Head Defends Troubled Jet Amid Trump Condemnation
    Trump Meets CEOs of US Defense Contractors in Attempt to Cut Costs of F-35 Jets
    Trump Asks Boeing to 'Price Out' F/A-18 Due to Huge Price Tag for New F-35
    Tags:
    costs, F-35, British Royal Navy, Pentagon, Lockheed Martin, Donald Trump, Washington, Davos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok