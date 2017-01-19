Saudi Energy Minister to Discuss Oil Output With Russia's Novak in Vienna

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Falih told Sputnik his bilateral meeting with Novak is set to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the monitoring committee on the output cut deal. The committee is due to meet in Vienna on January 21-22. Chaired by Kuwait from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) side and Russia from the non-OPEC side, the committee also includes Oman, Venezuela and Algeria.

"We want to start with realistic expectations about how we monitor production and how we enforce compliance to the maximum extent possible, and how we learn from what is going on and get to a place where everybody is comfortable," Falih said.

The two ministers will also deal with bilateral Russian-Saudi ties in the energy sector, he added, noting that discussions on mutual investments and the potential work of Russian companies in Saudi Arabia will continue during the meeting.

"I will also discuss with him just general cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia in the energy field. We have discussed in the past technological cooperation, potential service sector opening up in Saudi Arabia and facilitation for Russian companies to come. And vice versa — [we will discuss] Saudi companies' in petrochemicals and other sectors going to Russia," Falih said.

