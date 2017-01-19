Register
18:23 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia

    Saudi Energy Minister to Discuss Oil Output With Russia's Novak in Vienna

    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    155 0 0

    Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih told Sputnik on Thursday he plans to use an upcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak in Vienna to discuss monitoring oil output cuts under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel producers' deal, as well as bilateral energy relations.

    DAVOS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Falih told Sputnik his bilateral meeting with Novak is set to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the monitoring committee on the output cut deal. The committee is due to meet in Vienna on January 21-22. Chaired by Kuwait from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) side and Russia from the non-OPEC side, the committee also includes Oman, Venezuela and Algeria.

    "We want to start with realistic expectations about how we monitor production and how we enforce compliance to the maximum extent possible, and how we learn from what is going on and get to a place where everybody is comfortable," Falih said.

    The two ministers will also deal with bilateral Russian-Saudi ties in the energy sector, he added, noting that discussions on mutual investments and the potential work of Russian companies in Saudi Arabia will continue during the meeting.

    "I will also discuss with him just general cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia in the energy field. We have discussed in the past technological cooperation, potential service sector opening up in Saudi Arabia and facilitation for Russian companies to come. And vice versa — [we will discuss] Saudi companies' in petrochemicals and other sectors going to Russia," Falih said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Azerbaijan Ready for Additional Oil Cuts if OPEC Hammers Out New Deal
    OPEC Revises 2017 World Economic Growth Upwards by 0.1% to 3.2%
    Non-OPEC States Show Positive Signs of Oil Output Cut Deal Compliance – OPEC
    OPEC Decreased Oil Output by 221,000 Barrels Daily to 33.08Mln in December 2016
    Tags:
    oil, Alexander Novak, Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Easy: 1) RT lied about everything that make it unfit for the standard of reporting; or 2) RT is digging too deep into the fact of every news its reporting, that infact, becoming difficult to hide the secrets so RT must go.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok