Register
15:21 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Specialist traders work at the post that trades Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker BABA at the New York Stock Exchange in New York in this September 19, 2014 file photo

    No More Chinese Fakes: Alibaba Declares War on Counterfeit Goods

    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid/Files
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7110

    Chinese online trade giant Alibaba has teamed up with some 20 global brands to fight fake goods. The agreement was signed by Louis Vuitton and Swarovski, as well as Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Samsung, Canon, and many other brand names which feature among the world’s most counterfeited.

    This world’s first "alliance to fight counterfeits with big data" was initiated by Alibaba Tuesday in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Alibaba said the move would make the fight against counterfeiting more powerful and transparent.

    Within such collaboration, Alibaba will provide its members with big data on goods, and its contacts with Chinese authorities and police, which will help the brands to identify, block, and even take products off their virtual shelves if they fail to meet certain criteria.

    The logo of Alibaba Group is seen inside the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province early in this November 11, 2014 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Aly Song/Files
    Open Market Sesame: Russian Business to Reap Rewards From Alibaba

    "The move aims to show that Alibaba pays attention to the protection of intellectual property rights, improving the Chinese company's reputation while it is speeding up its expansion outside of China," Zhang Yi, CEO of Guangzhou-based market consultancy iiMedia Research, told the Global Times on Monday.

    Alibaba's big data have proved to be effective after based on them Chinese regulators shut down about 675 producers and retailers of counterfeit goods between September 2015 and August 2016.

    On January 4, 2016 Alibaba sued two retailers selling fake Swarovski watches from the company’s e-commerce platform Taobao. Alibaba is claiming 1.4 million yuan (about $205 thousand) in losses caused by contract breach and reputational damage.

    Thus, unfair retailers yield direct losses to the e-commerce giant, but they also expose the company to the watchful eye of US authorities.

    In December 2016, the US Department of Commerce returned Alibaba-affiliated Taobao to its blacklist of “notorious markets” for hosting fake items that “seriously infringe the intellectual property rights of American businessmen.”

    Police patrol outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session at the 11th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing on March 3, 2012.
    © AFP 2016/ Mark Ralston
    Rising Economy: 'US Can't Compete With China Due to Deep National Debt'

    Taobao lobbied American trade officials for four previous years to drop the platform from the list, and now says the US regulator’s the decision was politically motivated.

    The founder and chairman of Alibaba, Jack Ma, met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 9 in New York.  They discussed plans to help small US businesses sell products to China through the company's platform and create new workplaces for Americans.

    However, American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) was skeptical about Ma’s proposal. Its recent report highlights an "unacceptably high" level of counterfeits on Taobao, which poses a serious economic threat to US-based creative and innovative industries.

    Nevertheless, Alibaba is set to win the war with counterfeits and retain its markets.

    “The most powerful weapon against counterfeiting today is data and analytics, and the only way we can win this war is to unite,” Jessie Zheng, Alibaba’s chief platform governance officer told the South China Morning Post, which is also owned by Alibaba.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Alibaba CEO Hopes JV With Russia's Sberbank Starts 'as Soon as Possible'
    Trump Meets With Founder, President of E-Commerce Giant Alibaba - Spokesman
    Alibaba's Singles Day Sales Hit 10 Billion Yuan Worth of Goods in Seven Minute
    Chinese Customers Order Taste of Russia from Alibaba's New 'Russian Pavilion'
    Open Market Sesame: Russian Business to Reap Rewards From Alibaba
    Tags:
    counterfeit, fake, quality, e-commerce, online trade, commerce, trade, Alibaba Group, Donald Trump, Jack Ma, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok