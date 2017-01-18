Venezuela's Maduro Says Summit of Oil Producers Will Be Held in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Maduro said that leaders of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers will hold a summit in the near future.

"We want to hold the summit of heads of states and governments of OPEC members and non-OPEC oil producers as soon as possible, and I hope that we will be able to announce the date and place of this meeting very soon," Maduro said in a videoconference call from Caracas.

