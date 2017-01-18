US Commerce Secretary Nominee Vows to Eliminate China's Unfair Trade Tariffs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ross pledged to push the US partners to practice fair trade in a more balanced manner than it has been done in the past.

"The first thing we have to do is to deal with both tariff and non-tariff trade barriers that other countries impose on us. It is a little weird that we have very low tariff, and China has very high tariffs," Ross stated.

He also noted that American ingenuity, management, and labor can "compete very effectively, if it is a fair fight."

Ross widely criticized Chinese steel producers who put their product on the market at dumping prices. He emphasized that if certain counties do not comply with existing trade rules, they should be punished.