NAFTA ‘Logical’ First Trade Priority for Trump Team - Commerce Secretary Nominee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In remarks prepared for the Committee, Ross said he supported trade, but stressed that Washington should provide access to nations who adhere to US standards of fair trade.

"NAFTA is logically the first thing for us to deal with," Ross testified at his confirmation hearing. "We ought to solidify relationships in the best way we can in our own territory before we go off to other jurisdictions, so I think that should be — and hopefully will be, if I’m confirmed — a very, very early topic in this administration."

Ross also emphasized that policies related to trade should not be detrimental to US manufacturing and workers.

President-elect Donald Trump has regularly criticized US trade deals, including NAFTA, which he promised to repeal. Trump also pledged to impose tariffs on exports from China and Mexico.