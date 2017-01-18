Trading Places: China to 'Champion Free Trade, US to Back Protectionism'

"China has become the new advocate of free trade and global economy. For its part, the United States will become the champion of protectionism," the analyst said, citing Trump's threat to impose a 35 percent tax on German-made vehicles imported into the US as a case in point.withdraw from the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Barack Obama's signature deal, and was open to an idea of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Trump and any other country intent on pursuing protectionism against such policies in a speech at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. He compared such efforts to attempts to "divert a river into lakes and creeks" and said that it was not possible.
"Globalism certainly creates some problems that we all need to solve together," Xi said. "But what should really scare us is any [leader] not willing to live up to the challenge."
"In this regard South American nations must understand that they will face a more protectionist America," the economist said, adding that this was bad news for those leaders who want to foster ties with Washington.
Oscar Ugarteche explained that in practical terms this means that the US will import less from and invest less into South America.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete FREE TRADE ONLY benefit on some areas. Eventually the higher cost country will add special tax, to protect own industries. And other spins and swindles. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's not realistic for the US to have a "free trade" stance when it doesn't produce anything but war and tools of war. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete China believes in and practices free trade.
cast235
DON'T BE NAIVE.
However, it could be good IF itemized and done slowly.
jas
American Socialist
America trades through the barrel of a gun.
¡viva mexico!