Register
19:38 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017.

    Trading Places: China to 'Champion Free Trade, US to Back Protectionism'

    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    Business
    Get short URL
    323783

    Chinese leadership will advocate free trade, while US President-elect Donald Trump and his team appear committed to carrying out an economic policy based on protectionism, Mexican economist Oscar Ugarteche, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, told Sputnik.

    "China has become the new advocate of free trade and global economy. For its part, the United States will become the champion of protectionism," the analyst said, citing Trump's threat to impose a 35 percent tax on German-made vehicles imported into the US as a case in point.

    Chinese Dragons in Longtan Park, Beijing
    © Flickr/ ivanwalsh
    New Silk Road: Beijing's Asymmetric Response to Trump's Crackdown on China
    Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed free trade agreements for damaging the US economy. The US president-elect has announced that he will withdraw from the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Barack Obama's signature deal, and was open to an idea of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

    On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Trump and any other country intent on pursuing protectionism against such policies in a speech at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. He compared such efforts to attempts to "divert a river into lakes and creeks" and said that it was not possible.

    "Globalism certainly creates some problems that we all need to solve together," Xi said. "But what should really scare us is any [leader] not willing to live up to the challenge."

    Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    'No One Will Win in a Trade War' - China's Xi Defends Globalization at Davos
    Oscar Ugarteche further noted that it was "quite possible that after the forum we will see an alliance between China and the European Union on the one hand, and the United States and Russia on the other." He also suggested that the future would be in the hands of the former, with key decision-making centers located in Beijing and Brussels.

    "In this regard South American nations must understand that they will face a more protectionist America," the economist said, adding that this was bad news for those leaders who want to foster ties with Washington.

    Oscar Ugarteche explained that in practical terms this means that the US will import less from and invest less into South America.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Adviser Says Not Expecting US-China Trade War
    AIIB Not Concerned Over Trump’s Possible Policy of 'Protectionism'
    Incoming US Administration Shows 'Ambivalent Relationship' By Criticizing China
    Trump: One China Policy on Taiwan an Issue to Be Negotiated
    Tags:
    protectionism, global economy, free trade, trade, economy, World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      FREE TRADE ONLY benefit on some areas. Eventually the higher cost country will add special tax, to protect own industries. And other spins and swindles.
      DON'T BE NAIVE.
      However, it could be good IF itemized and done slowly.
    • Reply
      jas
      It's not realistic for the US to have a "free trade" stance when it doesn't produce anything but war and tools of war.
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      China believes in and practices free trade.
      America trades through the barrel of a gun.

      ¡viva mexico!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok