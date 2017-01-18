Trump's Jobs Creation Agenda Gains Traction on GM, Walmart Announcements

However, as some analysts point out, these two companies planned their expansion in the US market before the presidential election in November. Yet, the anticipation of the Trump-proposed fiscal stimulus is pushing consumer sentiment higher across the US, promising even higher estimated returns for both Walmart and GM.
Walmart Stores, Inc. and General Motors Co. won thumbs-up from President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday after they both reaffirmed their plans to increase investment in domestic operations and hire additional personnel.
"Thank you to General Motors and Walmart for starting the big jobs push back into the US!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
Thank you to General Motors and Walmart for starting the big jobs push back into the U.S.!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
Walmart plans to create 10,000 new jobs across their 60 new stores set to open this year. Meanwhile, GM intends to invest an additional $1 bln in their domestic operation, creating 1,500 new US jobs, primarily in manufacturing.
Previously, Trump harshly criticized many US major enterprises for offshoring their manufacturing and operational facilities and cutting US jobs in the crucial sectors of the economy. His election in November was largely motivated by the economic despair across the Rust Belt – once heavily industrialized, and now dismayed, states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin expressed their trust in Trump’s economic agenda aimed at bringing the economy back on track.
"With all of the jobs I am bringing back into the US (even before taking office), with all of the new auto plants coming back into our country… I believe the people are seeing 'big stuff'," Trump said in a separate tweet. The president-elect is known as a heavy user of Twitter, oftentimes drawing criticism from his opponents for his excessive reliance on this social media platform.
Overall, since Trump was elected into office in early November, he has assured the creation of roughly 200,000 new US jobs by a handful of both US and overseas enterprises. Among these are the online retailer Amazon.com, the telecom giant Sprint Corp., the German pharmaceutical company Bayer, and the US seeds enterprise Monsanto Co. The latter two companies also reaffirmed their plans to create more hi-tech jobs in the US after their merger is finalized.
Among other companies, SoftBank earlier announced they would create 50,000 US jobs under a $50-billion investment deal, stemming from the confidence of the Trump administration's economic policies. IBM, once the biggest producer of computers in the US, also said they would add 25,000 jobs in the US.
"I share (Trump's) enthusiasm about the commitment that he's making to this country," Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete THIS is where TRUMP SHINES. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How two-faced can Walmart be? They just closed 269 stores because of "plumbing problems", ran razor wire around the roof tops and put 2200 people out of work. The "plumbing problems"? That will take 6 months to "repair". All of the stores have been gutted and no local plumbing outfits have been called on to fix the "problem."
cast235
He could help DETROIT, fix all New York City roads tat are worst than in ALEPPO.
Fix AIRPORTS that are the worst GLOBALLY.
Clean the SWAMP.
Remove MSM privilege in Washington and open a BIG press place. He should TWEET RT and Sputnik the publish a copy .
And way MORE. Leave MSM with RABIES, TWEETING RT!! SPUTNIK!!! I will die laughing.
marcanhalt