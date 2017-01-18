Canada in Touch With Trump's Team on Trade, Hopes to Maintain Ties - Minister

DAVOS (Sputnik) — The minister added that he had a chance to exchange views with member of Trump's Transition Team Anthony Scaramucci at Davos during a joint session.
"We have a relationship which is very broad and very comprehensive. Our economies are much integrated. So we are going to build on that, and we are already in discussion with our American friends, and we are going to find points of contact," Champagne said.
According to the minister, Trump's team understood that Canada has a very special relationship with the United States, especially in trade.
"They [Trump's team] understand the extent of the relationship and the benefits that it has provided over decades for both sides," Champagne said.
The minister said that 35 states of the United States had Canada as their biggest export market, and 9 million US jobs depended on trade with Canada.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They HOPE TRUMP go MELTED. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Okay, I have a busload of Hollywood's spoiled ones, Samantha Powers (Freeland's twin), a Chelsea Manning, a Ben Rhodes, Detroit, an Obama admirer, Chicago, Michelle, a John McCain, two very old, old liberal Supreme Court Justices, an Elizabeth Warren, a Diane Feinstein, a Joe Biden, San Francisco and a weekend of malcontents at the Inauguration of our President-elect. In return, all we want is one of the 54 inch mounted pikes you guys sell to the tourists. Get back to me ASAP as the San Francisco thing is still an emotional thing with us.
cast235
HE is a BUSINESS MAN,, Meaning, he will STEAL the nails of teh door and call it unfair business.
LEARN before you THINK you know what you do in business.
marcanhalt