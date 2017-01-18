Gazprom Guarantees Gas Supplies to Moldova Regardless of Transit Issues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Moldovan president discussed natural gas deliveries to the Eastern European nation with Miller on Tuesday as part of his first official visit to Moscow since election.

"Gazprom has always been a reliable partner of the Republic of Moldova, and Alexey Borisovich [Miller, Gazprom CEO] has assured us that no matter what happens on the transit routes, I mean Ukraine, there will be gas in Moldova," Dodon said.

A gas contract between the Russian energy giant and Moldova’s Moldovagaz was extended last month until 2020. Gazprom is Moldova’s primal supplier of natural gas. Last year, it delivered some 3 billion cubic meters of gas to the country.