Register
23:54 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People pass in front of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016

    Deutsche Bank Agrees to Pay $7.2 Billion for Misleading US Investors

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    The Deutsche Bank, the largest lender in Germany, has agreed to pay $7.2 billion to the US government and investors for being misleading in the sale mortgage-backed securities, the US Department of Justice said in a news release on Tuesday.

    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Deutsche Bank Agrees to Pay $95 Million to Lift Tax Evasion Charges
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — As part of the settlement, the Deutsche Bank will pay a $3.1 billion civil penalty under the US Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act and give out another $4.1 billion in relief to underwater homeowners, distressed borrowers and communities, the release added.

    "This resolution holds Deutsche Bank accountable for its illegal conduct and irresponsible lending practices, which caused serious and lasting damage to investors and the American public," US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in the release.

    The US government claimed that Deutsche Bank misled investors in the packaging, securitization, marketing, sale and issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities between 2006 and 2007.

    "This misconduct, combined with that of the other banks we have already settled with, hurt our economy and threatened the banking system," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Mizer, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said in the release.

    US communities and homeowners continued to struggle because of Wall Street’s greed, Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Bill Baer also said in the release.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Deutsche and Credit Suisse Fined, Barclays in Dock, Goldman in Clover
    Deutsche Bank Agrees to Over $3 Billion in Settlement to US Justice Department
    Rigged: Deutsche Bank Under New Probes From US Court, German Authorities
    Tags:
    settlement, Justice Deparment, Deutsche Bank, Benjamin Mizer, Loretta Lynch, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok