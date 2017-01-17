Register
23:54 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Skyscrapers of Moscow City, Moscow

    US Investors Turn to Russia as Trump Presidency Nears - RDIF Head

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 5920

    The attitude of top US investors toward Russia is changing for the better since the incoming President-elect Donald Trump stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    DAVOS (Sputnik) — A number of leading US companies plan to send their representatives to Russia, he added, noting that he had held meetings with a number of US investors at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, which kicked of earlier in the day.

    "Their attitude to Russia is changing positively as they see that the new US administration is seeking cooperation. Various formal and informal restrictions will be gradually lifted," Dmitriev said in an interview.

    International investors, including those from the United States and Canada, have confirmed their attendance at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Dmitriev added.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Trump Administration's Alleged Ties With Russia to Be Examined - White House
    "Significant interest has been stirred by the traditional dinner with the Russian president, which is organized as part of SPIEF. The number of confirmed investor guests is already exceeding last year's figures. The geography of investors is also expanding, these include investors from Canada and the United States."

    The meeting between the Russian president and international investors is organized by the RDIF. Foreign company CEOs use the dinner to discuss the state of the Russian economy as well as various joint projects.

    The 2017 SPIEF event is due to take place in June.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump's Advisor 'Cool-Headedly' Admits Anti-Russian Sanctions Achieved Nothing
    Moscow Cautiously Reacts to Trump's Idea on Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Connecting Anti-Russian Sanctions With Nuclear Arms Reduction 'Makes No Sense'
    Tags:
    investors, World Economic Forum in Davos, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok