US Investors Turn to Russia as Trump Presidency Nears - RDIF Head

DAVOS (Sputnik) — A number of leading US companies plan to send their representatives to Russia, he added, noting that he had held meetings with a number of US investors at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, which kicked of earlier in the day.

"Their attitude to Russia is changing positively as they see that the new US administration is seeking cooperation. Various formal and informal restrictions will be gradually lifted," Dmitriev said in an interview.

International investors, including those from the United States and Canada, have confirmed their attendance at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Dmitriev added.

© AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS Trump Administration's Alleged Ties With Russia to Be Examined - White House

"Significant interest has been stirred by the traditional dinner with the Russian president, which is organized as part of SPIEF. The number of confirmed investor guests is already exceeding last year's figures. The geography of investors is also expanding, these include investors from Canada and the United States."

The meeting between the Russian president and international investors is organized by the RDIF. Foreign company CEOs use the dinner to discuss the state of the Russian economy as well as various joint projects.

The 2017 SPIEF event is due to take place in June.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!