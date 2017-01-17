Russia, Saudi Arabia Draft Roadmap on Joint Investment Projects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said that the spheres of petrochemicals and energy, and also the industrial area of plastics and polymers and agriculture as priorities for investment projects.

"We would like to invest jointly. We are exploring now. We have identified areas like petrochemicals and energy, and also the industrial area of plastics and polymers and agriculture. We also want to promote investment in culture and scientific and social [areas]," Qassabi said after a meeting with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund in Davos.

"We have identified champions for every area, and we are exploring opportunities, and we have started communication. So at least we have a roadmap," he said, adding that the assessment of the financial side was underway.