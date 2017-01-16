Almost Third of Russian Companies' CEOs Confident in Business Growth in 2017

DAVOS (Sputnik) — At the same time, only 20 percent of Russian CEOs expect the global economic growth to improve in 2017.

"31 percent of Russian CEOs are very confident of their company's growth in the next 12 months, 5 points up on last year but 7 points below this year's global average (38%)," the survey reads.

According to the survey, in the longer term as much as 41 percent of Russian CEOs are very confident of their company growth over the next three years.

Top economic threats cited by the Russian CEOs are exchange rate volatility, overregulation and geopolitical uncertainty.

The PwC survey was carried out between September and December 2016 and collected opinions of 1,379 CEOs from 79 countries.