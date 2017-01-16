Register
    A trader makes a telephone call at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany (File)

    Recent Political Developments May Threaten Global Economic Growth - IMF

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Recent political developments have indicated growing anti-integration sentiments, and can potentially risk the positive economic growth projections, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed in a report Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The IMF said that the average 2016 global growth in advanced economies in such countries as the United States, Germany, France, and Canada is estimated at 1.6 percent. In 2017, growth is expected to rise to 1.9 percent in 2017, and 2.0 percent in 2018.

    Similarly, the IMF found that the 2016 average growth of EMDEs in the countries including Russia, India, Brazil, and Mexico is estimated at 4.1 percent, and is expected to rise significantly to 4.8 percent in 2018.

    Eurozone
    © Photo: Pixabay
    EU Finance Chief Warns of Collapse of 'Fragile' Eurozone

    "Recent political developments highlight a fraying consensus about the benefits of cross-border economic integration. A potential widening of global imbalances coupled with sharp exchange rate movements, should those occur in response to major policy shifts, could further intensify protectionist pressures. Increased restrictions on global trade and migration would hurt productivity and incomes, and take an immediate toll on market sentiment," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.

    Advanced economies as well as emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to reach a 3.6-percent collective growth in 2018, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook revealed Monday.

    “Economic activity in both advanced economies and EMDEs is forecast to accelerate in 2017–18, with global growth projected to be 3.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively,” the IMF said in their updated report.

      MaDarby
      The IMF - what a deeply corrupt institution in the service of the 8 oligarchs who own the economy. Its "respected" Chief madam Lagarde was just convicted in a criminal court of criminal negligence costing the French treasure close to half a billion dollars.

      Yes, SHE WAS CONVICTED!!! Yet, the court agreed that even though she was and is guilty she is simply let free - no harm no fowl - no fine no criminal record NOTHING.

      Yet, whenever the IMF makes a statement like this it gets reported even in Sputnik as authoritative. The IMF is an organization of criminal thugs which enforces the rule of the oligarchy.
