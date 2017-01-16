Recent Political Developments May Threaten Global Economic Growth - IMF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The IMF said that the average 2016 global growth in advanced economies in such countries as the United States, Germany, France, and Canada is estimated at 1.6 percent. In 2017, growth is expected to rise to 1.9 percent in 2017, and 2.0 percent in 2018.

Similarly, the IMF found that the 2016 average growth of EMDEs in the countries including Russia, India, Brazil, and Mexico is estimated at 4.1 percent, and is expected to rise significantly to 4.8 percent in 2018.

"Recent political developments highlight a fraying consensus about the benefits of cross-border economic integration. A potential widening of global imbalances coupled with sharp exchange rate movements, should those occur in response to major policy shifts, could further intensify protectionist pressures. Increased restrictions on global trade and migration would hurt productivity and incomes, and take an immediate toll on market sentiment," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.

Advanced economies as well as emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to reach a 3.6-percent collective growth in 2018, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook revealed Monday.

“Economic activity in both advanced economies and EMDEs is forecast to accelerate in 2017–18, with global growth projected to be 3.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively,” the IMF said in their updated report.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!