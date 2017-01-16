AIIB Not Concerned Over Trump’s Possible Policy of 'Protectionism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He pointed out that the AIIB was open for cooperation with the United States as well as US companies despite the fact that the country is not a member of the bank.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Speaks: US President-Elect's Statements Before and After Election

"I think free trade and free cross border investment is important for all of the countries and we don't have to be too much worried about [possible Trump's protectionism]," the bank’s head told the CNBC media outlet.

Jin added that there was collaboration, not competition between the AIIB and the World Bank as well as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The AIIB is an international financial institution proposed by China and aiming to invest in infrastructure projects. It was created in October 2014 and currently has 57 founding members. China, India and Russia have the largest share of votes on the board of directors.

