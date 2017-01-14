Rosatom Returned in 2016 to Active Work on Construction Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom returned in 2016 to active work the project of construction the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, Rosatom’s CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.
"[We] returned to active work in Turkey after known unpleasant events," Likhachev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.
Russian-Turkish relations deteriorated after the downing of a Russian military plane by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015. Moscow imposed a number of restrictive measures on Turkey in response to what Putin then described as a "stab in the back." A thaw in relations between Moscow and Ankara began in June following Turkey's apology to Russia.
