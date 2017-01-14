Register
    Ankara-Russia Economic Ties Yet to Reach Pre-Crisis Level Turkish Minister

    The Turkish economy minister said that Ankara-Moscow relations are yet to return to their pre-crisis level.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — The economic cooperation between Turkey and Russia has not yet bounced back to the level preceding the crisis in bilateral ties, caused by a 2015 downing of a Russian aircraft by Ankara, Turkey’s Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci said Saturday.

    "Even though the dialogue with Russia actively continues in a positive way, the level of bilateral cooperation has not reached the pre-crisis level," Zeybekci said, as quoted by Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

    Ankara undertook all necessary measures to normalize relations with Moscow, the minister added, pointing out that Russia still had not lifted export limitations on some Turkish agricultural products.

    Widow of Downed Russian Su-24 Pilot Ready to Personally Accept Turkish FM's Apologies
    At the beginning of 2016, Russia imposed a number of restrictive measures, including a ban on food and flowers imports, on Turkey in response to the downing of a Russian military aircraft by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015.

    In June, following Turkey's apology to Russia for the November 2015 incident, the sides began a reconciliation process. In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would gradually lift the economic restrictions imposed on Turkey.

    On October 10, Putin announced the removal of embargo on Turkish fresh and dried oranges, tangerines, peaches, nectarines, plums and sloes. The imports of tomatoes, apples, strawberries, zucchinis, pumpkins and most poultry products are still banned.

