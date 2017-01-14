Furious Mexican Stock Traders Want to Shut Down Twitter to Stop Trump

According to the business news resource, the idea is really more of a joke, although it does have "a certain logic to it." The discussions began this week after Mexico's Central Bank confirmed that they had spent $2 billion in reserves trying in vain to defend the peso against a stream of 'anti-Mexican' tweets by Trump, mostly having to do with the economy and the need to bring jobs and factories back to the USA.
Bloomberg has even created a handy chart showing how Trump's comments on Twitter and elsewhere impact the value of the Mexican currency.
Bloomberg charts the relationship between the Mex peso and Trump's tweets https://t.co/ftberEHQMc pic.twitter.com/eTTLB4qQMt— Stephen Woodman (@Stephentwoodman) 12 января 2017 г.
"I would suggest they do it fast," Juan Carlos Alderete, a forex expert at the Mexican banking and financial services company Banorte Ixe, jokingly told the business news agency. "Because we can barely afford it now," he added.
For instance, earlier this month, Trump attacked General Motors on Twitter, saying that if the company sells its Mexican-made Chevy Cruze in the United States, it should pay a border tax. A few hours later, Ford canceled plans to build a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico, adding that it would invest $700 million in a Michigan-based manufacturing plant instead.
General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 января 2017 г.
Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 января 2017 г.
Noting that it was unlikely that the Mexican stock traders would actually carry through with their idea, Bloomberg complained that the proposal, "even raised in jest," demonstrates "just how frustrated Mexicans are that their economy and the value of their savings are at the mercy of the seemingly random musings coming in 140-character bursts from Trump's Twitter account."
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't blame Trump or Twitter for the history of corruption of Mexico. Every incoming administration has the Riviera built into its retirement plan, and there is no one who can stop it. For years, the peso has been signed in French, Spanish; Russian and even Chinese. The treasury department there has been called "GOB" for years; "Going out of Business." Mexico City has 20 million living i it, but there is no one watching the store. No one.
marcanhalt