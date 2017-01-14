Register
15:10 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (out of frame) in Mexico City on August 31, 2016.

    Furious Mexican Stock Traders Want to Shut Down Twitter to Stop Trump

    © AFP 2016/
    Business
    Get short URL
    219712

    A group of Mexican stock brokers has come up what they facetiously say may be a brilliant idea: buying up Twitter Inc. and immediately shutting it down to prevent President-elect Donald Trump from bashing the country's economy using the social media platform.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker
    Mexican Peso Drops to Historical Low in Wake of Trump's Wall Remarks
    Calculating that Trump's tweets about Mexico have had a major impact on the value of the peso, traders, according to Bloomberg, have come up with a cunning plot – to buy Twitter (currently valued at about $12.5 billion) and to take it offline, thus depriving Trump of his social media soapbox.

    According to the business news resource, the idea is really more of a joke, although it does have "a certain logic to it." The discussions began this week after Mexico's Central Bank confirmed that they had spent $2 billion in reserves trying in vain to defend the peso against a stream of 'anti-Mexican' tweets by Trump, mostly having to do with the economy and the need to bring  jobs and factories back to the USA.

    Bloomberg has even created a handy chart showing how Trump's comments on Twitter and elsewhere impact the value of the Mexican currency.

    "I would suggest they do it fast," Juan Carlos Alderete, a forex expert at the Mexican banking and financial services company Banorte Ixe, jokingly told the business news agency. "Because we can barely afford it now," he added.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    Whither the Donald? Investors Divided Over Perception of Trumponomics
    The value of the peso has been steadily dropping against the dollar ever since Trump's election. In addition to Trump's statements, the currency has been hit by recent announcements by US manufacturers, including Carrier and Ford, that they would be cancelling investments in Mexico in favor of the US. 

    For instance, earlier this month, Trump attacked General Motors on Twitter, saying that if the company sells its Mexican-made Chevy Cruze in the United States, it should pay a border tax. A few hours later, Ford canceled plans to build a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico, adding that it would invest $700 million in a Michigan-based manufacturing plant instead.

    Noting that it was unlikely that the Mexican stock traders would actually carry through with their idea, Bloomberg complained that the proposal, "even raised in jest," demonstrates "just how frustrated Mexicans are that their economy and the value of their savings are at the mercy of the seemingly random musings coming in 140-character bursts from Trump's Twitter account."

    Related:

    Erdogan Declares War on Currency Speculators, Calls Them 'Terrorists'
    Mexican Peso Drops to Historical Low in Wake of Trump's Wall Remarks
    Whither the Donald? Investors Divided Over Perception of Trumponomics
    Foreign Investors See Ruble as 'One of the Best Bets' in 2017
    People's Bank of China Weakens Yuan Against Dollar by 0.87% Monday
    Forecast for the Euro is Distinctly Cloudy as Le Pen Offers Return to the Franc
    This is How China Plans to Take the Lead in Global Gold Market
    Tags:
    traders, forex, peso, currency devaluation, currency, Twitter, Donald Trump, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Don't blame Trump or Twitter for the history of corruption of Mexico. Every incoming administration has the Riviera built into its retirement plan, and there is no one who can stop it. For years, the peso has been signed in French, Spanish; Russian and even Chinese. The treasury department there has been called "GOB" for years; "Going out of Business." Mexico City has 20 million living i it, but there is no one watching the store. No one.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok