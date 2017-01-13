US to Reauthorize Transactions With Sudan After Sanctions Lifted

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will issue a general license authorizing transactions with Sudan after President Barack Obama lifted economic sanctions against the country, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today is announcing an amendment to the Sudanese Sanctions Regulations (SSR), 31 CFR part 538," the release stated. "This amendment… will immediately authorize all transactions prohibited by the SSR, as well as by Executive Orders 13067 and 13412."

