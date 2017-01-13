Athens Considers IMF's Withdrawal From Greek Bailout Program to Break Deadlock

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) would supervise the bailout program if the IMF made a decision to end its participation in it.

Potential withdrawal of the fund from the bailout program, could decrease the level of disagreements between the participants, the Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources in the Greek prime minister's office.

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch Merkel Meets Tsipras Amid Growing Anger at Greek Bailout Standoff

The newspaper added that its sources estimated that the European institutions could supervise the bailout program without the Washington-based financial institution.

The Greek debt crisis erupted in 2010 with a number of austerity packages adopted by the parliament and several bailout payments provided by the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF. The loans, however, only resulted in increasing country’s debt.

In July 2015, Athens signed a deal with its main creditors for a third bailout package. In exchange for that loan worth 86 billion euros ($91 billion at the current exchange rates), the government agreed to impose spending cuts and tax increases that have proven unpopular.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!