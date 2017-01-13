Russian Agricultural Watchdog May Ban Poultry Imports From EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor may prohibit imports of live poultry, products from it, and hatching eggs from Poland, as well as from other European Union countries, Alexei Alekseyenko, an aide to the watchdog's chief, said Friday.

"Of course, and not only from Poland but from many other EU countries. Avian influenza is spreading there, a highly pathogenic strain," Alekseyenko told reporters on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum.

Rosselkhoznadzor on December 30, 2016 imposed temporary restrictions on imports of live poultry, hatching eggs, poultry meat, processed poultry products from the Lesser Poland Voivodeship.

