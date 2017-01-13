Kerry Confident Trump Administration to Develop Trade Partnership With Vietnam

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State John Kerry said Friday he expected the new administration to stick to the policy of boosting trade ties with Vietnam, during his last trip to Asia as the US top diplomat.

"The United States and Vietnam are becoming partners on a number of areas, particularly on security, but also we were working very diligently to move our trade relationship to a better place… And I know the United States, the new administration, I am confident will be supportive of that initiative," he said.

The incoming US president, Donald Trump , vowed to end free trade talks with Vietnam and other Pacific Rim countries of the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, saying it threatened jobs at home.

Kerry was speaking ahead of a meeting with Vietnam’s Acting Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi, which hosted an informal meeting of senior officials from 21 nations that make up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), to be held in Vietnam this year.