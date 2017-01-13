Russian Agriculture Minister to Attend G20 Meeting in Berlin Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 20 leading economies' agriculture ministers are expected in the German capital on January 22. Germany denied Tkachev an entry visa to attend a food and agriculture trade fair last January.

"During the visit, Alexander Tkachev will hold a series of bilateral meetings with his G20 colleagues," a ministry official told RIA Novosti, clarifying that the trip is at the invitation of Berlin.

Alexander Tkachev is among 19 Russian and Ukrainian citizens and five Russian banks that Canada sanctioned in August 2014, who served as Krasnodar Region governor at the time.

