Register
04:16 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Comcast Logo

    Comcast, McDonald's, Facebook Lead America’s Most Hated Companies List

    © Flickr/ Mike Mozart
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7801

    Comcast, one of the largest broadcast, cable TV and internet service providers in the US, remains the country’s most hated company, a title it also earned in 2010 and 2014. Bank of America, Mylan, McDonald's, Wells Fargo and Facebook are close behind in consumer castigation.

    US media corporation Comcast is acquiring DreamWorks Animation in a $3.8 billion deal.
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    US Media Company Comcast Buys DreamWorks Animation for $3.8Bln
    Some companies are hated by consumers. Some are hated by their employees. Some are hated by due to the scandalous behavior of their leaders. Having a bad reputation is something most companies try to avoid, as it tends to affect the bottom line. Some, however, do not appear to care at all. Comcast clearly falls into this last category.

    24/7 Wall St. has published it's list of America's most hated companies, based on a number of sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), and the Zogby Analytics poll. Comcast, the largest broadcast, cable TV and Internet service provider in the US, is the top of the heap, and by a wide margin.

    "Comcast received the worst scores in cost to consumer, performance, billing, and reliability," wrote 24/7 Wall St, noting that the media giant was one of a very few companies who received negative reviews from more than half of the respondents, the other being Sprint, a telecommunications competitor.

    Comcast customer satisfaction typically ranks among the lowest in the cable industry. The company routinely violates net neutrality practices and, given Comcast's negotiating power as a large ISP, it is suspected that they leverage paid-peering agreements to unfairly influence end-user connection speeds. Comcast owns companies that produce content (NBCUniversal) and companies the distribute content (as an ISP), raising antitrust concerns. All of this has earned Comcast the title of "The Worst Company in America" by The Consumerist, a consumer-affairs blog.

    People participate in rally in front of a McDonalds
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    Ex-McDonald’s Boss: Fight for $15 Workers Could Be Replaced by Robots
    The other two companies topping the list of most-hated are Bank of America, whose 44 percent negative customer satisfaction rating is one of the worst among any company according to ACSI, and Mylan, a pharmaceutical company that hiked the price of its emergency allergic-reaction treatment EpiPen, classified as a life-saving drug, by almost 400 percent in 2016.

    These two are immediately followed by McDonald's, traditionally hated in America for bad food, extremely poor customer service, and scrutiny over ex-CEO Ed Rensi's statements against Service Employees International Union's campaign to increase the national minimum wage to $15.

    Right behind the reviled fast food chain is Wells Fargo Bank, whose managers and bosses created millions of fake credit accounts to inflate sales numbers, a blatantly fraudulent act for which the bank was fined $185 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Well's investment in the highly-controversial Dakota Access Pipeline did not help the company's reputation, either.

    Anas Modamani with Angela Merkel
    © Photo: Facebook/Anas Modamani
    Famous Refugee Who Took Selfie With Merkel Sues Facebook for 'False News'
    Facebook was an unexpected inclusion to the list. The company's controversial privacy policies and obsession with the mass collection of user personal data has been seen to damage its reputation. The social media giant has also been widely criticized for not preventing the spread of fake news ahead of the US presidential elections, and recently announced a series of new policies aimed at identifying and flagging fake news stories on its site.

    Related:

    Comcast to the Rescue
    Comcast Is Placing a Monthly Data Cap on Home Internet
    McDonalds to Pay $355,000 to Settle Discrimination Claim
    Facebook Under Fire for Not Removing Chicago Torture Video Sooner
    Tags:
    list, poll, rating, hate, Wells Fargo, Mylan, McDonald's, Facebook, Bank of America, Comcast, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok