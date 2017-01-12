Register
19:33 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Hershey, Pa.

    Overpriced: Trump Wipes $24.6 Bln Off Drug and Biotech Stocks in 20 Minutes

    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Business
    Get short URL
    079921

    During his press conference on Wednesday, the US President-elect Donald Trump said US medicines are made overseas and are too expensive, and proper bidding could help lower the costs, provoking a selloff in big pharma and biotech stocks.

    US House of Representatives. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    US Senate Votes 51-48 on Budget Resolution to Repeal Obamacare
    Kristian Rouz – US big pharma suffered a major hit during Wednesday's press conference of the President-elect Donald Trump, who blasted drugmakers for making their product overseas and subsequently importing it, and vowed to introduce proper bidding procedures in order to curb drug prices and "save billions."

    Biotech and drugmaker stocks slumped in the immediate aftermath of these remarks, reflecting the market perception of the big pharma as artificially overpriced. Pharmaceutical and biotech equities crashed on Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump blasted the "big pharma" lobbying practices as artificially driving prices and supporting vicious foreign trade patterns.

    "They're getting away with murder," Trump said. "Pharma has a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power and there is very little bidding. We're the largest buyer of drugs in the world and yet we don't bid properly and we're going to save billions of dollars."

    The US government, Trump said, is paying much more for medicines than the open market price would be, therefore, transparent bidding is vital in order to counter the powerful pharma lobbies. Subsequently, the market sentiment shifted toward expectations of lower biotech and drug industry premiums down the road, resulting in a selloff in related stocks.

    "Our drug industry has been disastrous, they're leaving left and right," Trump said. "They supply our drugs but they don"t make them here, to a large extent." Obamacare, Trump said, must be repealed and replaced "essentially simultaneously."

    The iShares Nasdaq Biotech exchange-traded fund (ETF) plunged 4pc in its biggest one-day decline in three months. S&P Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Index dipped 1.7pc "When the president-elect says we're going to negotiate drug pricing, you have to take that seriously, but at the same this is a complicated issue because there's not going to be clarity on drug pricing reform anytime soon," Brad Loncar of the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF said. "When somebody that high profile says something that negative, people do not want to invest in it."

    Protestors hold placards challenging Obamacare outside of the US Supreme Court on March 4, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    US Voters Want Obamacare Repealed With Concrete Replacement - Poll
    Initially, when Trump was still a candidate for the US presidency, he was perceived as pharma industry champion, and his most recent remarks align him with Congress Democrats in a way, who, however, tend to favour tougher administrative regulation rather than proper and transparent competitive bidding. Trump might have become disgruntled with select industries doing business with the US government most recently because of high costs of their services to US taxpayers, and President-elect is committed to cut the expenses of the federal government as part of his fiscal strategy.

    During the 20 minutes of Trump's press conference, big pharma lost some $24.6 bln out of its aggregate market value of $906.8 bln.

    In particular, equities of Celgene dropped 3.5pc on Wednesday afternoon; Johnson & Johnson retreated 1.61pc; Bristol-Myers dropped 5.5pc; Pfizer declined by 2.75pc; Amgen slid 2.27pc; AbbVie lost 4.2pc; Gilead shed 2.3pc; and Eli Lilly tumbled 2.6pc.

    Shares of the Kenilworth, NJ-based Merck & Co., Inc were surprisingly up 1.67pc because of the news of the Food and Drug Administration having decided to speed up their review of Merck's proposed lung-cancer medicine.

    This March 1, 2014 file photo shows part of the website for HealthCare.gov, seen in Washington. President Barack Obama’s health care law has become a tale of two Americas. States that fully embraced the law’s coverage expansion are experiencing a significant drop in the share of their residents who remain uninsured, according to an extensive new poll released Tuesday. States whose leaders still object to “Obamacare” are seeing much less change.
    © AP Photo/ Jon Elswick
    Obama Vows to Publicly Support Healthcare System if Better Than Obamacare
    Previously, Trump criticised defence enterprises for overcharging the US government, including the highly publicised story focusing on Air Force One, dubbed by Trump as "too expensive." During the press conference on Wednesday, Trump mentioned Lockheed Martin, Ford, and United Technologies amongst the companies whose business practices are harmful to the US economic interests, mainly, in the form of consumer goods being produced overseas and subsequently imported into the US.

    The drug industry, on its part, has greatly benefitted from the Obamacare reform, which attracted more funds out of Americans' pockets into the sphere of medical services. The bloated budget spending of the past eight years has also resulted in significant redistribution of wealth towards the well-connected Washington lobbies, with pharma being among the biggest.

    Despite his critical stance on the issue of drug prices, and the cautious support from the Democrats, including the now-again-independent Bernie Sanders, Trump is still seen by big pharma as good news. The S&P Biotech Index is still 9pc above its election day level.

    "We look forward to working with the new administration and Congress to advance proactive, practical solutions to improve the marketplace and make it more responsive to the needs of patients," Stephen Ubl of Washington-based Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Trump is Pro-US and Will Defend His Country's Interests' - Moscow
    BuzzFeed's Response to Trump's 'Pile of Garbage' Remarks? Bumper Stickers
    Trump: US Intel Chief Clapper Refutes 'Made-Up, Phony' Memos
    Tags:
    drug, Obamacare, pharmaceutics, NASDAQ, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok