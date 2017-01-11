Tillerson Says He Does Not Oppose TPP Free Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump promised in his contract with voters to withdraw the United States from the TPP agreement within his first 100 days in office in order to protect US workers.
"I do not oppose TPP," Tillerson stated. "I share some of his [Trump’s] views regarding whether the agreement that was negotiated serves all of America’s interests best."
The TPP seeks to remove barriers to trade among 12 states, which together account for 40 percent of the world's economy: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and the United States.
The Obama administration suffered a significant setback by failing to get Congress to ratify the TPP agreement before the end of his term in office.
