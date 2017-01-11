Register
00:44 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    World Bank Main Complex building

    World Bank Forecasts Russia’s GDP Growth for 2017 at 1.5%

    © Flickr/ World Bank Photo Collection
    Business
    Get short URL
    14510

    The World Bank has retained its projections of a 1.5-percent growth in Russia’s gross domestic product for 2017.

    PORTLAND (Sputnik) — The World Bank has retained its projections of a 1.5-percent growth in Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2017 and foresees an increase in growth of the country’s GDP for 2018 at 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent for 2019, according to the economic organization’s recent report.

    The World Bank said economic growth in Russia will resume in 2017, but at 1995-2008 levels mainly as a result of low oil prices.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoev
    Decline in Russia’s GDP in 2016 to Stand at 0.5%-0.6% – Putin
    Fluctuations of global prices of energy commodities remain the main risk factor for Russia’s economy, as well as for other energy commodities exporters in the Central Asian region, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to the report.

    The World Bank has also lowered its projections for growth in the global economy for 2017-2018 by 0.1 percentage points from its assessments in June of last year to 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.

    "Global growth…is projected to rise to 2.7 percent in 2017. Growth in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is expected to pick up in 2017, reflecting receding obstacles to activity in commodity exporters and continued solid domestic demand in commodity importers," the World Bank said in its report released on Tuesday.

    The World Bank also projected in its report the growth in the global gross domestic product for 2019 to stand at 2.9 percent.

    Related:

    Forecast on Russia's 2016 GDP Decline Improves From 1.7% to 0.8%
    Russia Expects GDP Growth of 1% in 2017 - First Deputy Prime Minister
    'Serious Issue': Sanction Tug-of-War With Russia Slashes 1% GDP From Iceland
    Russian Prime Minister Expects GDP Growth Already at Year End
    Tags:
    GDP, World Bank, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      it will be interesting to see how close that prediction falls.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok