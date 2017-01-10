Russia Delivers 2 Out of 4 Ka-32 Helicopters Purchased by Chinese Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, the Russian Helicopters and Jiangsu Baoli Aviation Equipment Investment signed an agreement on the delivery of four Ka-32A11BC helicopters in November 2015, with the first two already shipped to the client and the other two to be delivered this year.

"The Russian Helicopters holding (part of the Rostec state corporation) has finished the delivery of the first batch of the Ka-32A11BC multirole helicopters [to China]," the statement read.

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Chinese Media Confirms Delivery of Four Su-35 Jets from Russia

The statement also said that the aircraft of this type have been used in China for several years and have proven extremely efficient in fighting fires in the cities with primarily high-density housing, where other helicopters have trouble accessing high-rise buildings.

The Russian company has delivered 11 Ka-32A11BC helicopters to various Chinese companies and is considering opening service centers in China.

The helicopters of the Ka-32 series are used in Spain, Portugal, Columbia, Switzerland, Canada and other countries.