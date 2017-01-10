Kazakhstan Meets OPEC Obligation by Taking 20,000Bpd Off Oil Market

"Kazakhstan is delivering on its commitment to the OPEC… Since the start of January the country has already cut oil production by 20,000 barrels a day, as agreed at the oil cartel’s meeting," the ministry confirmed to RIA Novosti.
Kazakhstan agreed to cut its oil output by 20,000 barrels a day, although Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev called the move symbolic as it would not affect big oil fields. The nation launched a Kashagan oil field last October, one of the world's largest. Its recoverable reserves are estimated at 9-13 billion barrels of oil.
All comments
Show new comments (0)