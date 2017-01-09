US Dollar Rises as Wages Grow at Highest Rate Since 2009

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Dollar Index, measuring the currency's value against six other major currencies, was up around 0.15 percent and stood at 102.360 as of 07:00 AM GMT.

© AFP 2016/ Fred DUFOUR People's Bank of China Weakens Yuan Against Dollar by 0.87% Monday

The dollar was up 0.32 percent against the yen, trading at 117.39 yen per dollar. The US-euro exchange rate was largely unchanged, while the US currency appreciated some 0.85 percent against the UK pound, trading at a spot exchange rate of almost $1.22 by 07:00 AM GMT. The rally sent the pound further down in what has been a nearly constant fall since Brexit.

On Friday, US Labor Department data showed the best labor market figures since the recession of 2008-2009, indicating significant a year-end employment gain of over 2 million and a 2.9-percent year-on-year wage rise in December. The monthly rise amounted to 0.38 percent, above the previously expected 0.3 percent.