Russia's Gazprom Delivers Record Volume of Gas to Europe Via Nord Stream

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Nord Stream 2 European Partners Explain Why They Need the Project

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, Gazprom said it had delivered a record volume of 160 million cubic meters of natural gas via the Nord Stream pipeline on New Year’s Day, which showed the pipeline’s high demand on the European market and "the importance and relevance of constructing Nord Stream 2."

"In the light of increased demand for gas in Europe, we had been recording the new record volume of gas supply via Nord Stream pipeline, 165.2 million cubic meters per a day, for three consecutive days — January 4-6," the company said in statement.

Russia is engaged in constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

The pipeline is planned for 2018. Gazprom has a shareholder agreement to extend the existing Nord Stream with partner European energy firms.