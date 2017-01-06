Register
06 January 2017
    'Win-Win for Both': Chaircoal to Be First Cuban Export to US Under Historic Deal

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US-Cuba Relations Recieve Major Makeover
    The Cuba Export company and the US-based Coabana Trading LLC signed an agreement on delivering chaircoal - a truly breakthrough deal for the countries as it becomes the first Cuban export to the US.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Cuban-produced product will be exported to the United States for the first time in more than 50 years, as a result of charcoal delivery agreement signed on Friday between the state-owned Cuba Export company and the US-based Coabana Trading LLC, the chairman of the parent US company Reneo said in a statement.

    "Now US consumers will be able to purchase this product, as have Europeans and others for many years … this mark the beginning of a new era of trade between the United States and Cuba. This is a perfect example of a win-win for both our countries," Scott Gilbert announced.

    Relations between the United States and Cuba were frozen since 1961. In December 2014, US and Cuban presidents, Barack Obama and Raul Castro, respectively, announced the beginning of the process of normalizing relations between their countries following an agreement that was secretly negotiated with the help of Canada and the Holy See.

    Residents wave as the caravan carrying the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro arrives in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, December 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Fidel Castro's Funeral in Cuba (VIDEO)
    On April 11, 2015, Obama and Castro met at the Summit of the Americas in Panama, which marked the first meeting between the leaders of the countries in 50 years. In March, 2016, Obama visited Cuba during what was the first visit to Havana by a sitting US president in over 85 years.

    US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened that the United States will undo any "deal" that Washington has made with Havana if Cuba fails to take steps to improve the lives of its people.

    US-Cuba Relations Recieve Major Makeover

    chaircoal, Scott Gilbert, Cuba, United States
      Thor
      Sputnik doesn't want to hire native english speakers as they think non native are as good, but so many spelling mistakes. no such thing as chair coal
      Marques rouges
      Nice packaging... but let's hope they won't cut down their forests for US BBQ'S.
