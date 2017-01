WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In 2000, Deutsche Bank tried to avoid paying taxes by illegally disposing of stock through a shell company.

"The [US] government, through this action and settlement, has made Deutsche Bank admit to its actions designed to avoid taxes and pay $95 million to the United States to account for this conduct," the release stated on Wednesday.

Last week, Deutsche Bank reached an agreement with the Justice Department to pay $3.1 billion to settle mortgage-backed securities claims.

