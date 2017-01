MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, Ford announced it would invest $700 million and add 700 jobs at its Flat Rock, Michigan plant over the next four years. The investment in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant comes from $1.6 billion the company was set to invest in Mexico.

US President-elect Donald Trump accused another car manufacturer, General Motors, in sending Mexican-made cars to be sold in the United States and threatened the manufacturer with "big border tax."

Ford CEO Mark Fields commenting on company's decision to cancel plans for news plans, said that market conditions and not pressure from Trump was behind the move.

