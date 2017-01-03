Trump Effect? Ford Cancels Plans for New Plant in Mexico, Saves 3,500 US Jobs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ford is canceling plans for a new plant in Mexico that would have cost the United States 3,500 jobs, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.
“Ford today announced it is canceling plans for the new plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico,” the release stated. “This will make way for two new iconic products at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, where Focus is manufactured today — safeguarding approximately 3,500 US jobs.”
The investment in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant comes from $1.6 billion the company was set to invest in Mexico, the release noted.
The new plant will build high-tech autonomous and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental, the release stated. The moves are part of Ford's $4.5 billion investment in electrified vehicles by 2020, the release noted.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These discussions miss the point. Robots are here now! These auto jobs are at best good for 20 years no more. There is no future employment in manufacturing robots are being deployed at an increasing pace.
Mahatma
Society is completely unprepared to deal with the introduction of robotics and AI and the Neoliberal power structure of transnational oligarchs and the corporations they own hope to keep it that way.