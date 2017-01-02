Russia's Gazprom Delivers Record Volume of Gas Via Nord Stream on January 1

"On January 1, Gazprom delivered a record volume of natural gas via the Nord Stream pipeline — 160,75 million cubic meters. When recalculated to a year rate, it exceeds the projected volumes of the pipeline," the statement said.
Russia is engaged in constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine. The pipeline is planned for 2018. Gazprom has a shareholder agreement to extend the existing Nord Stream with partner European energy firms.
