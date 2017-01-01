Register
01 January 2017
    Russian Central Bank Headquarters

    This is Why Selling Russia-Held US Debt is 'Unrealistic' Response to Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Business
    16131335

    Selling United States Treasuries from Russia’s reserves will not be an efficient response to the recent anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington, said Nikita Maslennikov, an expert at the Institute of Modern Development.

    On Thursday, outgoing US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including the GRU (the Main Intelligence Directorate) and FSB (the Federal Security Service), over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

    Chinese 100 yuan notes
    © AFP 2016/ FRED DUFOUR
    Japan Overtakes China as Biggest Overseas US Debt Holder as Renminbi Drops
    "Reserving the right to retaliate, we will not resort to the level of irresponsible 'kitchen' diplomacy and further steps toward the restoration of Russian-US relations will be built on the basis of the policy carried out by the administration of President Donald Trump," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

    Russia will not expel anyone as a response to US sanctions against Moscow over alleged hacking, Putin added.

    However, many experts and analysts suggested that an adequate response would be selling all US Treasuries from the Russian reserves.

    "I cannot understand such a recipe. As for the Russian Central Bank’s operations with US Treasuries, they run as usual, according to the situation in the market. This year, Russia shortened its positions in these obligations due to the market environment," Maslennikov told RIA Novosti.

    The expert also took a note of China, currently the world’s biggest holder of US Treasuries.

    US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, US, November 10, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    By Imposing New Anti-Russia Sanctions, 'Obama Trying to Make Sure Trump Won’t Back Off Easily'
    "China has a rational approach to these obligations and carries out transactions when the situation is advantageous. This year, Beijing needed additional money to support its economy and it sold $300 billion in US Treasuries. Now, they aren't selling them because it is not necessary," he pointed out.

    Maslennikov underscored that by working with US Treasuries every central bank puts its interests and goals first.

    "I think that such a recipe is unrealistic. The situation is much more complicated, it is multidimensional," he said.

    The expert explained that even if Russia sold out all its reserves of US Treasuries this would have almost no effect on the situation in the US economy.

    "Some people believe that we would deliver a heavy economic blow to the US by selling its obligations. I think that taking into account Russia’s reserves of US treasuries [$74.6 billion as for October 2016] this would be unnoticed by the US Federal Reserve that currently holds $4.5 trillion," Maslennikov concluded.

    economy, sanctions, US Treasuries, Russian Central Bank, Federal Reserve System, Russia, United States
      mario828282
      Sovereign debt is an instrument of economic oppression in the first place. Russia is exposed to external "sanctions", accepts artificial barriers on its way to develpment just because it lacks the will to exit the monetarist money system which was imposed during the 500 days "shock therapy" (shock and destruction only, zero therapy). Continuing on this path warrants capitulation to the monetarist necons.
      cast235
      I'll sell them and buy gold or something. Why hold that for? They pay garbage.
      And makes no sense to have congress cut Russia from banking worldwide and holding JUNK BONDS .
      BEST is to sell. and buy OFF all U.S investments in Russia . And NO ENERGY SECTOR involvement in Russia either.
      Russia have a big misconception about investments.
      ALL resources in Russia should be nationalized. And ONLY Russian corporation can explore and work them. Unless Russia can explore drill at the countries wanting. Time Russia get serious.
