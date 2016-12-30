China Buys 700 Tonnes of Ice Cream From East Russian Primorsky Territory in 2016

© Sputnik/ Evgeniya Novozhenina Secret Behind the Success of Russian Ice Cream in China

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — China has banned the import of all dairy products from Russia excluding ice cream.

"The representatives of China show big interest in buying ice cream — gourmet product from Primorye. According to companies' management, about 700 tonnes of ice cream were delivered to the People's Republic of China: Shanghai, Harbin, Suifenhe," the governor said.

According to Miklushevsky, selling ice cream to China allowed local producers to significantly increase production volumes.

In September at G20 Summit in Hangzhou Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with Russian ice cream.