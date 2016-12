CHISINAU (Sputnik) — The sides signed an amendment to the contract on the terms of 2007-2016 natural gas supplies to Moldova, and an amendment to the contract on natural gas transit through Moldova, the firm added.

"The duration of the active contracts between PJSC Gazprom and Moldovagaz has been extended by mutual agreement until December 31, 2019," Moldovagaz said in a statement.

Gazprom is the main supplier of gas to Moldova.

