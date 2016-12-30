Brent Crude Oil Price Reaches Highest Level in 2016 at Over $57 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Brent crude closed at $35.99 per barrel in January 2016. At the start of December, the price per barrel was $54.58.
The price per barrel for WTI crude oil closed at $53.96 on Friday, which is the highest figure since December 12 ($53.75 per barrel).
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete IF all keeps going up. Russia can get all exceeding to ramp up reserves. The rest IF any, to fix whatever is in need.
cast235
And begin planning budget 3 years ahead. And SAVING it 3 years ahead.
MO MORE 2014 or the 90's.