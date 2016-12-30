Register
    The prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US oil benchmark, and Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, hit record lows not seen since April 2009 on Tuesday.

    Brent Crude Oil Price Reaches Highest Level in 2016 at Over $57 Per Barrel

    Brent crude oil prices closed at $57.19 per barrel on Friday, which is the highest price Brent crude has seen this year.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Brent crude closed at $35.99 per barrel in January 2016. At the start of December, the price per barrel was $54.58.

    The price per barrel for WTI crude oil closed at $53.96 on Friday, which is the highest figure since December 12 ($53.75 per barrel).

      cast235
      IF all keeps going up. Russia can get all exceeding to ramp up reserves. The rest IF any, to fix whatever is in need.
      And begin planning budget 3 years ahead. And SAVING it 3 years ahead.
      MO MORE 2014 or the 90's.
